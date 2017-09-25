Two juveniles caught breaking into Valdosta church

Valdosta Police responded to a burglary call Sunday morning about 8:30.

They saw that someone had broken a window trying to get into the church in the 800 block of West Magnolia Street.

They caught one suspect immediately, but the second one ignored their commands to stop, and took off running.

The found him hiding underneath a parked car, and arrested him.

"Unsupervised Juveniles committing crimes continues to be a problem in our city, and other communities in Georgia," Said Police Chief Brian Childress.

"Now two more young teenagers are facing felony charges through the Juvenile Criminal Justice System. Until we as parents and guardians start supervising our children and holding them accountable, this will continue to be a problem."

Both juveniles were charged with Burglary, and the one who ran off is charged with Misdemeanor Obstruction. They were turned over to the Department of Juvenile Justice.

