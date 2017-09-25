ASU appoints director of Center for Faculty Excellence

Valdosta Police responded to a burglary call Sunday morning about 8:30. They saw that someone had broken a window trying to get into the church in the 800 block of West Magnolia Street.More >>
Valdosta Police responded to a burglary call Sunday morning about 8:30. They saw that someone had broken a window trying to get into the church in the 800 block of West Magnolia Street.More >>
The university recently appointed Dorene Medlin as Director for the Center for Faculty Excellence.More >>
The university recently appointed Dorene Medlin as Director for the Center for Faculty Excellence.More >>
Mechanic Tom Gieryic said many people think battery issues arise from cold, frigid weather, but the summer heat can also drain a car battery.More >>
Mechanic Tom Gieryic said many people think battery issues arise from cold, frigid weather, but the summer heat can also drain a car battery.More >>
Albany State University officials are focusing on boosting enrollment numbers by recruiting local students.More >>
Albany State University officials are focusing on boosting enrollment numbers by recruiting local students.More >>
‘Hurricane Hoedown’ to help families and first responders affected by Hurricanes Harvey and Irma, Albany Utilities is opening a centralized call center, and more.More >>
‘Hurricane Hoedown’ to help families and first responders affected by Hurricanes Harvey and Irma, Albany Utilities is opening a centralized call center, and more.More >>