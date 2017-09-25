ASU appoints director of Center for Faculty Excellence - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

ASU appoints director of Center for Faculty Excellence

ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

Albany State now has a new face to head a program aimed at mentoring the university's faculty.

The university recently appointed Dorene Medlin as Director for the Center for Faculty Excellence.

The center offers professional development and support to faculty members.

Medlin said it gives them a place to grow and ask questions. She said that, in turn, can impact student achievement in the classroom.

"Hopefully, that when they have really good faculty members teaching them, that they'll be more engaged in the class," said Medlin. "We hope that their retention will be better. We hope that their progression through the four years will be better, and we hope that their graduation rate will be better."

Medlin said she is organizing an orientation for new faculty members.

