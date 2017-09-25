Hot weather can drain life from car batteries

Car mechanics urge drivers to do routine maintenance under the hood as we go into fall (Source: WALB)

It's what any driver dreads the most: getting behind the wheel, turning the key, and hearing that dreaded 'click.'

Car mechanics say recent hot weather in southwest Georgia could be to blame, and now is a good time to get under the hood, and do some routine maintenance, now that it is fall.

Mechanic Tom Gieryic said many people think battery issues arise from cold, frigid weather, but the summer heat can also drain a car battery.

Gieryic said his shop saw record car battery sales in September. In an average month, they sell around 20 car batteries, but this month, they've already sold more than double that number.

Gieryic said high heat causes constant expansion and contraction of the connectors and plates inside a battery. That can eventually destroy the battery's circuit, and cause a significant drop in voltage. That's why he said routine maintenance is key.

"Make sure that whatever shop they go, that does their regular maintenance, not their major repairs, but their regular maintenance, just make sure they ask for a battery test, whether they're having problems or not," he said. "There's really no way, its going to happen, but you can catch it early."

For those with a dead car battery, Gieryic urges people to be extremely careful when jump-starting a car.

He said jump starting a car incorrectly can cause damage to both cars involved. The car battery can also explode. He recommended using a portable booster box, instead.

