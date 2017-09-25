Albany State to host open house on October 7 - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

Albany State University officials are focusing on boosting enrollment numbers by recruiting local students.

The university will host an open house on Saturday, October 7. It is geared to students of all ages, even those in elementary and middle schools.

The open house is open to students across Georgia, but university officials said they are focusing on recruiting students in the Albany area.

Albany State faced a drop in enrollment last year, ahead of the consolidation with Darton College.

Dr. B. Donta Truss said this open house is part of their goal to get students thinking as early as possible about choosing ASU as their future college choice.

"We believe that this particular opportunity is our chance to say to the community that Albany State University is a great place to be, and we want to be a part of what you do in this area, and we want you to be a part of what we do at Albany State University," said Truss.

He encourages people to register early. The open house will be on ASU's east campus.

Attendees will receive free tickets to the ASU fall football game.

