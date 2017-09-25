News to know for Monday

Fritz Farm, a wedding venue in Cordele, will host a night of beer, burgers, and brats, called the "Hurricane Hoedown," on September 30. (Source: WALB)

‘HURRICANE HOEDOWN’

In the wake of Hurricanes Harvey and Irma, the National Sheriff's Association has teamed up with a South Georgia wedding hotspot to help out. Fritz Farm, a venue in Cordele, will host a night of beer, burgers, and brats, called the "Hurricane Hoedown," on Saturday, September 30 at 6:30 p.m. All proceeds will go to families and first responders affected by Hurricanes Harvey and Irma. Tickets are $50.

TRANSPORTATION PUBLIC HEARING TO BE HELD ON TUESDAY

People will have a chance to learn more about millions of dollars worth of transportation improvements in Lee and Dougherty County, and even voice their opinion about them. Planners with the Dougherty Area Regional Transportation Study, better known as DARTS, are preparing a state-required document outlining projects that are in the pipeline, like replacing the Oglethorpe Bridge in downtown. The meeting will be at 240 Pine Avenue, in Room 300 at 4 p.m. on Tuesday.

ALBANY UTILITIES TO OPEN CENTRALIZED CALL CENTER

Albany Utilities is opening a brand new centralized call center. The center will open Monday and will be located on Flint Avenue behind the future Albany Utilities building. It will consolidate four separate call centers into one single center. Albany residents will now only have to call one number for questions about revenue recovery, special services, or customer service. The center will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

FIGHT ALBANY BLIGHT TARGETS NEW AREA

Fight Albany Blight said they will concentrate on improving dilapidated and blighted buildings in part of an East Albany neighborhood. Officials are starting what they call their adopt-a house program there. The Broad Avenue Corridor is one of the main entrances to downtown, and the surrounding neighborhoods have some of the city's worst blight. The Adopt a house program will provide minor rehab work to many blighted houses.

