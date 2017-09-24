Albany congregation honors founder

Members, friends and family alike attended to show admiration for Mother Davis. (Source: WALB)

An Albany congregation honored its inspiring founder Sunday.

Greater Faith Harvest Ministries held a ceremony for founder Mother Ella Street Davis.

Her eldest daughter, Lula Davis, and son, John Davis Jr., vowed to carry on her work.

"Just about everybody in Albany will remember her legacy and the impact she had on them: an investment she made in their lives," said Davis, Jr.

"We will always remember her word and we're just trying to carry on her legacy," said Davis' daughter.

Mayor Dorothy Hubbard proclaimed September 24th as 'Pastor Ella Street Davis Day.'

