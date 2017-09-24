ABAC club raises money with tractor pull

People in Tifton celebrated a tradition over the weekend.

Students from Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College hosted a tractor pull Saturday night on campus.

A couple dozen people participated, testing their trucks to the limit.

Members of ABAC's Agricultural Engineering Technology Club say the event speaks for itself.

"There's no real way to describe it," said Austin Marks, the AET Club President. "I think it's more of a come and see it for yourself. The feel, the sound, and actually seeing it is the best way to convince someone to come to 'em."

The club hosts the tractor pull twice a year, and all proceeds from ticket sales go to help club members further their interests.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!