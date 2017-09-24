Plains hosts 21st Annual Peanut Festival

It all kicked off with a 5K Saturday morning. (Source: WALB)

Plains hosted its 21st Annual Peanut Festival Saturday, and many traveled from near and far to attend.

It all kicked off with a 5K Saturday morning.

Visitors even got to meet Former President Jimmy Carter in a book signing.

Residents said the all day event is one of the towns' claims to fame.

"Plains, Georgia is noted for two things: that's Jimmy Carter and Plains peanuts," said Bobby Salter, owner of Plain Peanuts. "There's no other small town you can go to that has an ex-president from it, that's friendly and all as Plains Georgia is."

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!