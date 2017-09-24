'Hurricane Hoedown' to benefit families, first responders affected by Harvey & Irma

Fritz Farm will host a night of beer, burgers, and brats, called the "Hurricane Hoedown." (Source: WALB)

In the wake of Hurricanes Harvey and Irma, the National Sheriff's Association has teamed up with a South Georgia wedding hotspot to help out.

"We wanted the money to go directly from our hand to your hand if you were in need," said Amy Brown, owner of Fritz Farm.

Fritz Farm, a venue in Cordele, will host a night of beer, burgers, and brats, called the "Hurricane Hoedown," on Saturday, September 30 at 6:30 p.m.

All proceeds will go to families and first responders affected by Hurricanes Harvey and Irma.

Brown said the more people that come, the better.

"We would love to have two or three or four hundred because that just means that those tickets go to people," said Brown. "It's not about how big can we get it out here on the farm, it's about how many people can we help."

Tickets are $50.

If you want to attend, you can purchase a ticket by clicking here.

