Tifton 'Buckets of Hope' raffle ends Monday

Participants place tickets in buckets for the 'Buckets of Hope' event. (Source: WALB)

One South Georgia nonprofit has your chance to help others and win items like a flat screen TV or $500.

The Tiftarea House of Hope is hosting it's annual Buckets of Hope raffle.

Tickets are just $1, and you can buy one from House of Hope volunteers inside the Tifton Mall entrance.

Volunteer Becky Langenfeld said 100 percent of the funds help women who need a place to stay.

"To me, it means that I can mentor people and that I can also give testimony to what Christ has done for me in my life," said Langenfeld. "I just love the House of Hope and I just love what it means for people."

The last chance to enter is Monday, September 25 between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m.

The drawings for all 21 raffle items begin at 10.

