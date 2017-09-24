Young teen dies in Early Co. car crash

The Georgia State Patrol said a young teen died Saturday in a one-car crash in Early County.

According to Trooper Jeromy C. Roberts, Marion Hudson, 14, died in the wreck.

It happened on Radney Road around 11:55 p.m. on Saturday.

Trooper Roberts said Hudson took a 2001 Buick Lesabre without permission from his uncle who lives on Radney Road.

GSP does not know why the car left the road and overturned, but Hudson was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the car in the crash.

He died from his injuries.

