'Car to Farm' tour shows off Tift and Irwin County Farms

For the first time ever, Southwest Georgians participated in a "Car to Farm" Tour Sunday afternoon.

"My goal here is to have a sustainable farm with as little outside input as possible," explained Dr. Bret Wagenhorst, owner of Brighton Farms.

It's a pesticide free farm with vegetables from around the world, pastured pork, and some unusual fruit and nuts.

Valdosta resident Tom Phillips said he enjoyed this first stop on the "Car to Farm" tour.

"I think in general, we, Americans are distanced from our foods, so this is a good way to come and learn exactly where our food is coming from," said Phillips.

Dr. Wagenhorst grows chestnuts, gourds, and limes among other crops.

"It's not something you can see anywhere else probably, in the South," said Phillips. "You can be a successful grower of citrus in South Georgia."

Jobeth Easters, Wiregrass Farmers Market Board Member, said the event provided 30 South Georgians with a Sunday afternoon drive with a purpose.

"When you do the farm tours, then you get to see where it's all done and I think that's a unique opportunity," said Easters.

Now that Phillips has seen where his food comes from, he said he's inspired to work more on his garden at home.

"I'm looking forward to finding out some new things I can try, new varieties of trees, fruits, that may flourish here in South Georgia, that'll be fun to grow and good to eat," explained Phillips.

Attendees also visited Grandaddy's Farm in Irwin County and Sunset Pines Farm in Tifton.

