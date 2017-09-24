"Grow your own groceries" class welcomes more than 30 attendees

If you ever wanted to learn how to grow your own groceries, you may now have the opportunity.

Fredando "Farmer Fredo" Jackson, Urban Planning Director for the Flint River Soil and Water Conservation, said he wants to help South Georgians grow their own produce.

Julie Willis traveled from Sylvester to attend Farmer Fredo's first class at 229 Yoga on Saturday.

"I want to plant a garden, but I have no idea how. I do plant a few vegetables in pots on my porch, but I would love to do something like what he's teaching," said Willis.

She said she wanted to learn about the best seasons to grow certain produce.

"I want to learn what season is best to plant," said Willis.

Farmer Fredo has two other upcoming workshops.

He'll be at Victory Tabernacle Church on Saturday, September 30, at 9:00 a.m. and Mark's Greenhouses on Saturday, October 14 at 10:00 a.m.

"I am just so glad that someone is teaching this," explained Willis, " This is something I can teach my own kids, and hopefully it's going to be a family tradition."

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!