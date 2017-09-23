Tift Park community market remembers one of its supporters

Pineapple Mango jam was Jenkins' favorite kind according to Bowden (Source: WALB)

"She was just a very, sweet, honest person," said Martha Bowden, a vendor at the Tift Park Community Market and friend of Jenkins.

The Tift Park community remembers one of its strong supporters who visited nearly every Saturday.

Sarah "Geraldine" Jenkins, 71, died after a house fire.

Lee County Deputy Coroner Hill Mackey said the causes of death for her and mother Louvineia Stewart, 91, are accidental smoke inhalation.

"Yeah she'd buy it by the pint when I'd make it by the larger jar," said Bowden

Bowden said she fondly remembers Jenkins.

She said Jenkins would often visit Martha Jane's jams to buy her favorite kind of pineapple mango jelly on Saturdays at the Tift Park Community Market.

"She was out here a lot, a great supporter and just a really nice lady," said Bowden.

But Bowden said Jenkins wasn't just a customer, but also a friend.

"She was just somebody who would come and stand and talk, take up time, just really to be social," reflected Bowden.

Insurance and Fire Safety Commissioner Ralph Hudgens said Friday's deadly fire at this Lee County home started by accident.

Investigators say it appears an electrical malfunction is to blame.

Bowden said she saw Jenkins at Tift Park Community Market just last Saturday.

"She was just really enjoying the weather and getting out and being able to spend time with people," said Bowden.

After getting out of the home, she actually went back inside to rescue her mother, Louveneia Stewart.

Bonnie Paros, another vendor, remembers Jenkins' kind heart. She said she was in shock when she heard the news.

"I think it's just a sad thing," said Paros, "I'll miss her sweet smile."

Paros said she'll miss having Jenkins' company on Saturday mornings.

Jenkins' husband survived the fire.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!