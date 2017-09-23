Eighth annual building unity cookout gathers hundreds

Dougherty County Sheriff Kevin Sproul took this Saturday off to give back to the community.

The Albany/Dougherty community was invited to the eighth annual building unity cookout.

This year's festivities happened at the Sherwood Acres baseball field.

Sheriff Sproul said he and his 45 volunteers chose this location because this part of town was without power for 30 days during the January 2nd storm.

Sproul said Saturday's lunch was to remind people that the Dougherty County Sheriff's Office is here for the community.

"I tell my folks when we plan this every year, whether we serve one or a thousand people it's just letting people know the Dougherty County Sheriff's Office really cares about them," Sproul said.

Sproul said close to 600 people came out to support today's event.

