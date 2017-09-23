Lee County Female Minority Mentoring Program hosts annual luncheon

Ladies in hats flooded Albany Technical College today.

The Lee County Female Minority Mentoring Program celebrated its ninth annual Mad Hatter's luncheon and silent auction.

Thirteen 11th and 12th grade Lee County High students participate in the volunteer program.

Saturday's celebration raised funds for the young ladies to go on college tours, sponsor college scholarships, and have workshops for the Mentoring Program.

Michaerah Jones said this luncheon means a lot to her.

"Today is more like an eye-opening moment for me. Although we've already had a retreat, I feel like it's really becoming real now and I'm starting to really understand what it means to become a debutant," said Jones.

The event featured WALB's own Karla Heath-Sands as the guest speaker.

WALB's own Yolanda Amadeo and Desirae Duncan also attended to support the mentoring program.

