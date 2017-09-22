Tifton dentist hosts 2nd Annual Burgers for the Brave

Dozens of first responders and law enforcement officers in Tifton spent the night chowing down on some good old-fashioned burgers, thanks to a local dentist.

Hot off the grill, local residents served up juicy burgers for the men and women who spend their days serving them.

"Thank you very much," said a Tifton officer.

"It's the very least we can do for y'all and I mean that," Dr. Buddy Cawley replied.

Dr. Cawley paid his respects to first responders one burger at a time.

"We lay our heads down at night and we're able to sleep, we appreciate everything all of those guys do," Cawley explained.

Born and raised in Tifton, the local dentist grilled up 400 burgers to show his appreciation.

"Just able to give some thanks to those who do so much for us is what this is all about," explained Cawley.

As a close friend of Crawley's, Captain Steve Hyman has always admired his giving spirit.

"Not only just today, but he's the same way, he greets them and he treats us all with respect," said Hyman.

But he was most touched that Cawley made enough burgers for their families.

"He not only appreciates us but appreciates what our families go through, that makes it just that more special to me," Hyman explained.

Hyman enjoyed fellowshipping with other first responders.

Cawley plans to host another Burgers for the Brave event next year.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

