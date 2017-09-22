Phoebe welcomes new chaplain director

Phoebe Putney Hospital is working to meet the spiritual and physical needs of their patients with their new chaplain director.

Dr. Darren Maracin will be the new corporate director of chaplaincy and he brings 16 years of pastoral ministry experience to the position. He will oversee a group of 30 volunteer chaplains as well as a full-time staff in the Chaplaincy Department.

Maracin also pledged to get involved with civic organizations.

"Patients will go where they're taken care of. They see that it's not just within the hospital that the chaplain or the chaplain's team involved but in the community as well. Because it's about community development, community relationships," Dr. Maracin remarked.

In the new role, Maracin plans to hold quarterly best practices training for the chaplains, with a special focus on building bedside patient ministry.

