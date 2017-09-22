Albany utilities to open centralized call center

Albany Utilities is opening a brand new centralized call center.

The center will open Monday and will be located on Flint Avenue behind the future Albany Utilities building.

It will consolidate four separate call centers into one single center.

Albany residents will now only have to call one number for questions about revenue recovery, special services, or customer service.

Now instead of calling and dealing with the different departments, employees have been cross-trained to deal with the different calls.

The center will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

