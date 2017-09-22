Fight Albany Blight targets new area

The Broad Avenue Corridor is one of the main entrances to downtown, and the surrounding neighborhoods have some of the city's worst blight. (Source: WALB)

Fight Albany Blight says they will concentrate on improving dilapidated and blighted buildings in part of an East Albany neighborhood. Officials are starting what they call their adopt-a house program there.

The Broad Avenue Corridor is one of the main entrances to downtown, and the surrounding neighborhoods have some of the city's worst blight. Kerrie Davis with Fight Albany Blight said that this area is very important to get improved.

"So we definitely want to focus on those neighborhoods that surround the entrance to our city center," said Davis.

The Adopt a house program will provide minor rehab work to many blighted houses.

"These are all exterior jobs that vary from painting, rail repair, you know minor fascia board replacement," said Davis.

Resident James Tomer has lived in this area for 47 years.

"We can't do it all unless we get some help. We try to keep the pavement picked up and everything but we need some help. We need that help really bad," explained Tomer.

He is delighted that the city has recognized this problem and is doing something to help.

"Keep the community clean and get these houses fixed up where we can live like people are supposed to live," said Tomer.

Tomer said fixing up his neighborhood would mean the world to him and to see his grandkids benefit.

"I know I'm not going to live all of my life then I want them to grow up and have a nice time," said Tomer.

