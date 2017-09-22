Thomas Co. students participate in GEAR UP week

This week more than 1,200 Thomas County students are learning about college. (Source: WALB)

This week more than 1,200 Thomas County Middle School students are learning about college.

This is part of GEAR UP which stands for 'Gaining Early Awareness and Readiness for Undergraduate Programs'.

This week students visited the Thomas University campus for tours, workshops and a motivational speaker.

Educators said it's important to start talking about college with students at a young age.

"GEAR UP is about raising awareness early. That's why we're working with middle schoolers. It's too late once they get into high school," said Thomas University Director of Pre College Programs Melanie Martin.

Thomasville and Thomas County leaders presented a proclamation to Thomas County School representatives earlier this week in honor of National GEAR UP week.

