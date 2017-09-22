Thomas Co. students wear hats for childhood cancer awareness

With September being National Childhood Cancer Awareness month, many students wore hats to show their support. (Source: WALB)

Employees and students in Thomas County wore t-shirts and hats Friday to raise awareness and money for childhood cancer.

It was all part of the Caps for a Cure Program.

Staff and students at Hand in Hand Primary School said that for them, it hits close to home.

"We have a family in our school, who the parent teaches here and her child is currently undergoing treatment for cancer," said Counselor Whitney Robertson.

All of the money raised will be given to the CURE Childhood Cancer Organization.

