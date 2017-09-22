Walmart to offer free health screenings on Saturday

You can get a free health screening on Saturday at your local Walmart. (Source: WALB)

On Saturday, thousands of Walmarts are teaming up with the American Diabetes Association to host Walmart Wellness Days.

The free health screening checks blood glucose levels, blood pressure and your body mass index.

You can stop by any of the Walmarts in your area from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

If your results show you're at risk for developing type 2 diabetes, additional support will be offered.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!