Dougherty Co. deputies quickly capture inmate who tried to escape

An escaped Dougherty County Jail inmate is back in custody, facing new charges after trying to bolt during a work detail.

Dougherty County deputies said Johnny Wilson Jr. jumped out of a vehicle on Merritt Street while he was being taken back to the jail Friday afternoon.

He was caught two blocks away on Wheeler Avenue and was back in custody within 10 minutes.

Wilson, who was in jail for forgery, battery, theft by taking and a probation violation, is now also charged with felony escape.

