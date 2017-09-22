Mark's Melon Patch opens corn maze as fall season begins

On Saturday, Mark's Melon patch will officially open its corn maze in Sasser. (Source: WALB)

You know fall has arrived when people start talking about corn mazes.

The maze is two and a half miles long and every year Mark Daniel features a different design.

This year his design says 'Albany Strong', the motto that emerged after the January storms hit. Daniel said the decision was a "no-brainer".

"We helped with cleanup for two weeks and it was just an amazing experience and I was inspired to see all the goodwill of everyone, it inspired me," said Daniel.

Mark's Melon Patch corn maze will open daily from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. starting Saturday until the end of November.

