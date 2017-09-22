Mark's Melon Patch opens corn maze as fall season begins

People will have a chance to learn more about millions of dollars worth of transportation improvements in Lee and Dougherty County, and even voice their opinion about them.More >>
People will have a chance to learn more about millions of dollars worth of transportation improvements in Lee and Dougherty County, and even voice their opinion about them.More >>
It was an emotional Friday for the freshman A'Lauren Camp and her friends she had to say goodbye. She said she is one of many students who had financial aid issues this year at Albany State University.More >>
It was an emotional Friday for the freshman A'Lauren Camp and her friends she had to say goodbye. She said she is one of many students who had financial aid issues this year at Albany State University.More >>
You know fall has arrived when people start talking about corn mazes.More >>
You know fall has arrived when people start talking about corn mazes.More >>
Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner Ralph Hudgens said the cause of a Friday morning house fire in Lee County that killed two elderly women was accidental.More >>
Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner Ralph Hudgens said the cause of a Friday morning house fire in Lee County that killed two elderly women was accidental.More >>