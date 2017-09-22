Student leaves ASU after school financial aid woes

A'Lauren Camp said goodbye to her new friends. (Source: WALB)

Shandria Camp said she thinks the financial aid issues could have been resolved quicker with better communication. (Source: WALB)

It was an emotional Friday for the freshman A'Lauren Camp and her friends she had to tell goodbye. She is one of many students who had financial aid issues this year at Albany State University.

Now Camp must begin at square one and apply to schools once again.

"I've been sad, " said Camp. "I've been crying a lot because I don't want to leave my friends."

Camp said she enjoyed her short time at Albany State University. She said she made a lot of memories.

"It's disappointing. I feel like I let people at home down. Feels like I got kicked out of school for bad grades, but it's just financial aid," explained Camp.

She has been dealing with financial aid issues since shortly after starting school in August, finding out she needed to go through an additional verification process before her financial aid award could be given.

"She's saying that she doesn't want to go back to school and that's hard. How could you even set a child up like that?" said her mom, Shandria Camp.

Her mother said she thinks the issue could have been avoided. She said she has been submitting documents officials requested to try and get her daughter's financial aid straightened out since August.

"I was sending emails, I couldn't get anyone responding, and I kept sending emails," explained Shandria. "I was persistent with my emails and no one was responding to my emails."

The financial aid office was packed with students last week who owed balances.

The financial aid services executive director told WALB every student is different, but it's common for students to be selected by federal aid officials to go through the verification process.

A'Lauren's mom realizes there was a specific discrepancy with her daughter's federal aid application. But said the university wasn't helpful in helping them.

"The university, I wish they would have handled things better, communicate better with parents and students," explained Shandria. "Especially freshman. They are still learning."

Now as A'Lauren and her mom drive more than three hours home, they said they are trying to remain optimistic.

"I'm going to continue to push her and let her know you can't give up," said Shandria.

WALB spoke with university officials last week.

They said they have been processing students' financial aid documents as quickly as possible.

WALB has filed open records requests for more information, to see how many Albany State University students are having these financial aid issues.

That information has not yet arrived.

