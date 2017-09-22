Transportation public hearing to be held on Tuesday

Syncing the lights along Jefferson Street is included in the DARTS plan. (Source: WALB)

People will have a chance to learn more about millions of dollars worth of transportation improvements in Lee and Dougherty County, and even voice their opinion about them.

Planners with the Dougherty Area Regional Transportation Study, better known as DARTS, are preparing a state-required document outlining projects that are in the pipeline, like replacing the Oglethorpe Bridge in downtown.

Pre-engineering is scheduled to start on a new bridge this fiscal year, although the actual construction is an estimated eight years away.

Another project is building a roundabout at Lovers Lane Road and Old Leesburg Road.

They will also talk about syncing the lights on Jefferson Street.

"If there are areas within our community that you know are problem areas (we want to hear from you). We have heard several people come in and say, 'Hey, you might want to look at this turn signal, you might want to look at this interchange.' These are the types of things that we are looking to hear from the community on Tuesday," said Albany Metro DARTS MPO Transportation Planner Kerrie Davis.

DARTS covers the cities of Albany and Leesburg as well as Dougherty County and southern Lee County.

The meeting will be at 240 Pine Avenue, in Room 300 at 4 p.m. on Tuesday. That is inside the Albany Tag Office building.

