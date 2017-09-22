HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Week 6 schedule and scores

Here is your week 6 high school football schedule and the final scores as they come in:
GAME OF THE WEEK:
Coffee @ Tift Co.
GHSA:
Valdosta @ Colquitt Co.
Shiloh @ Lowndes
Lee Co. @ Thomas CC
Sarasota (FL) @ Bainbridge
Northside, Col @ Americus-Sumter
Shaw @ Cairo
Westover @ Carver, Col
Thomasville @ Cook
Spencer @ Crisp Co.
Monroe @ Brooks Co.
Berrien @ Early Co.
Stewart Co. @ Calhoun Co.
Pelham @ Miller Co.
Randolph-Clay @ Seminole Co.
Wilcox Co. @ Clinch Co.
Telfair Co. @ Irwin Co.
Charlton Co. @ Turner Co.
Northside, WR @ Ware Co.
GISA:
Valwood @ Brookwood
Deerfield @ Bessemer
Tiftarea @ Southland
SWGA @ Westwood
Terrell @ Flint River
Saturday:
Terrell Co. @ Mitchell Co.
