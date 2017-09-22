Man accused of exposing himself in Walmart arrested

A man accused of exposing himself to a woman at the Lee County Walmart has been arrested.

Around 8 a.m. on Friday, a man went into the Lee County Walmart, walked around the store, and exposed himself to a woman, according to Lee County sheriff's officials.

Deputies said he then left the area driving a white two-door truck.

Bo Kyle Andrus was arrested. Officials said community tips led to his arrest.

Andrus has been charged with disorderly conduct (public indecency) and was booked into the Lee County Jail.

