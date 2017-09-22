Lee Co. Walmart flasher arrested - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Lee Co. Walmart flasher arrested

By Dave Miller, Digital Executive Producer
And Krista Monk, Digital Content Producer
Bo Kyle Andrus (Source: Lee County Sheriff's Office) Bo Kyle Andrus (Source: Lee County Sheriff's Office)
(Source: Lee Co. Sheriff) (Source: Lee Co. Sheriff)
LEE CO., GA (WALB) -

A man accused of exposing himself to a woman at the Lee County Walmart has been arrested.

Around 8 a.m. on Friday, a man went into the Lee County Walmart, walked around the store, and exposed himself to a woman, according to Lee County sheriff's officials.

Deputies said he then left the area driving a white two-door truck.

Bo Kyle Andrus was arrested. Officials said community tips led to his arrest.

Andrus has been charged with disorderly conduct (public indecency) and was booked into the Lee County Jail. 

