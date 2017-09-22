Lee Co. seeks man who exposed himself

About 8:00 Friday morning, a man went into the Lee County Walmart, walked around the store, and exposed himself to a woman, according to Lee County sheriff's officials.
They said he then left the area driving a white two-door truck.
Authorities are asking for help from the community in identifying this man.
If you can help, call Sergeant Pearce at the Lee County Sheriff's Office, at (229)759-6034.
Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.
Keep up with WALB on the go!
Follow us on social and download our apps!
P.O. Box 3130
Albany, GA 31706
(229) 446-1010
publicfile@walb.com
(229) 446-4005EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.