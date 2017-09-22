Lee Co. seeks man who exposed himself

About 8:00 Friday morning, a man went into the Lee County Walmart, walked around the store, and exposed himself to a woman, according to Lee County sheriff's officials.

They said he then left the area driving a white two-door truck.

Authorities are asking for help from the community in identifying this man.

If you can help, call Sergeant Pearce at the Lee County Sheriff's Office, at (229)759-6034.

