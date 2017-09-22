GAME OF THE WEEK (9/22/17): Battle of the undefeateds at Brodie Field

Tift County hasn't started a season 6-0 since 1993. In order to do so they have to beat an undefeated Coffee team making Friday night's matchup the WALB game of the week.

It will be a battle of two state title contenders at Brodie Field.

Coffee high will put its (3-0) record to the test on the road against Tift County (5-0).

The Blue Devils have won the past two games in this series, but the Trojans own the all-time rivalry (15-13).

Due to Hurricane Irma, Coffee hasn't played a game since August 31st.

They have had plenty of rest over the past three weeks and will try and knock off the rust.

Tift County head coach Ashley Anders doesn't anticipate that being a problem.

"They have some exceptional athletes," said Anders. "They like to lineup and pound the football. I know they'll test us as far as the run game is concerned. They've got a huge defensive line. I know that's a big challenge for our offensive line to handle a defensive line with that size and speed that they have. So I'm glad that its home, it'll be good to be back in Brodie."

Kickoff is at 7:30 Friday night at Brodie field.

