Grant murder trial ends with mixed verdicts - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

breaking

Grant murder trial ends with mixed verdicts

Eugene Grant III (Source: WALB) Eugene Grant III (Source: WALB)
Tony Carter was ambushed outside the Applejaxx Club (Source Facebook) Tony Carter was ambushed outside the Applejaxx Club (Source Facebook)
Source WALB Source WALB
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

Jurors began deliberating Wednesday the Dougherty County Superior Court trial of Eugene Grant III, and Friday, multiple verdicts were handed down.

Grant, of Columbus, was acquitted of the Felony Murder of Tony Carter, but was convicted of the lesser charge of voluntary manslaughter. He was also convicted of 
Aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm by convicted felon.

Sentencing will be held at a later date, and Grant could face up to 25 years in prison. 

Tony Carter, 40, was shot to death outside the Applejaxx Sports Bar on East Broad Avenue in March of 2016. 

Prosecutors argued that Grant felt Carter disrespected him in front of his girlfriend and family members when the two got into an argument in the bar. They said that Grant got a gun from his car and laid in wait until Carter left the bar, and shot him.  

Grant's lawyer argued the shooting was in self-defense.

MORE:
+APD issues a lookout for murder suspect
+Murder suspect denied bond

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go! 
Follow us on social     and download our apps!

  • More WALB News10 HeadlinesMore News HeadlinesMore>>

  • The Latest: Irma weakens into a tropical depression

    The Latest: Irma weakens into a tropical depression

    Monday, September 11 2017 3:27 AM EDT2017-09-11 07:27:29 GMT
    Tuesday, September 12 2017 2:42 AM EDT2017-09-12 06:42:09 GMT
    Irma weakened to a Category 1 storm as the massive hurricane zeroed in on the Tampa Bay region early Monday after hammering much of Florida with roof-ripping winds, gushing floodwaters and widespread power outages.More >>
    Irma weakened to a Category 1 storm as the massive hurricane zeroed in on the Tampa Bay region early Monday after hammering much of Florida with roof-ripping winds, gushing floodwaters and widespread power outages.More >>

  • breaking

    UPDATE: Victims of Lee Co. fire identified

    UPDATE: Victims of Lee Co. fire identified

    Friday, September 22 2017 2:21 PM EDT2017-09-22 18:21:47 GMT
    One person was in the yard, and two were inside (Source: WALB)One person was in the yard, and two were inside (Source: WALB)

    Lee County Fire Chief David Forrester said there were two people in the home, and they saw one person in the front yard.  Two people in the home were transported to Phoebe Putney.

    More >>

    Lee County Fire Chief David Forrester said there were two people in the home, and they saw one person in the front yard.  Two people in the home were transported to Phoebe Putney.

    More >>

  • Rodent renders Bainbridge powerless

    Rodent renders Bainbridge powerless

    Friday, September 22 2017 12:16 PM EDT2017-09-22 16:16:54 GMT
    (Source: WALB)(Source: WALB)

    A city-wide power outage left Bainbridge without power when a squirrel got into the substation and tripped breakers. 

    More >>

    A city-wide power outage left Bainbridge without power when a squirrel got into the substation and tripped breakers. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly