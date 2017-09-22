Grant murder trial ends with mixed verdicts

Jurors began deliberating Wednesday the Dougherty County Superior Court trial of Eugene Grant III, and Friday, multiple verdicts were handed down.

Grant, of Columbus, was acquitted of the Felony Murder of Tony Carter, but was convicted of the lesser charge of voluntary manslaughter. He was also convicted of

Aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm by convicted felon.

Sentencing will be held at a later date, and Grant could face up to 25 years in prison.

Tony Carter, 40, was shot to death outside the Applejaxx Sports Bar on East Broad Avenue in March of 2016.

Prosecutors argued that Grant felt Carter disrespected him in front of his girlfriend and family members when the two got into an argument in the bar. They said that Grant got a gun from his car and laid in wait until Carter left the bar, and shot him.

Grant's lawyer argued the shooting was in self-defense.

