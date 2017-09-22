Grant murder trial ends with mixed verdicts

Lee County Fire Chief David Forrester said there were two people in the home, and they saw one person in the front yard. Two people in the home were transported to Phoebe Putney.More >>
A city-wide power outage left Bainbridge without power when a squirrel got into the substation and tripped breakers.More >>
Dedication of Georgia Southwestern State University's "Presidential Plaza" is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. at the Wheatley Administration Building Lawn, on the Georgia Southwestern State campus in Americus. This new area on campus serves as the centerpiece to the University's signature entrance. The west or front side of the plaza features a set of planted hedges that spell "GSW." The east or plaza side includes a mounted hand signature in cement from Pre...More >>
The 21st annual Plains Peanut Festival kicks off Saturday. There will be dozens of arts and crafts vendors and the Main Street parade.More >>
