Rodent renders Bainbridge powerless

A city-wide power outage left Bainbridge without power when a squirrel got into the substation and tripped breakers.

That caused the main power transformer to fail.

Power was out citywide, at the high school, Walmart, and downtown businesses as well.

In all, 5,722 meters lost electricity.

The power went out around 8:15 A.M. and the last person was restored around 8:50 A.M.

