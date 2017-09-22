President Carter honored with GSW Presidential Plaza dedication

Dedication of Georgia Southwestern State University's "Presidential Plaza" is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. at the Wheatley Administration Building Lawn, on the Georgia Southwestern State campus in Americus.

This new area on campus serves as the centerpiece to the University's signature entrance.

The west or front side of the plaza features a set of planted hedges that spell "GSW." The east or plaza side includes a mounted hand signature in cement from President Carter when he was a freshman at Georgia Southwestern in 1942.

President Jimmy Carter is on the program, and Mrs. Carter will be in attendance. GSW President Neal Weaver will also be on the program, and will make remarks

The plaque which will be dedicated reads:

"On February 13, 1942, four freshmen identified as possessing strong leadership skills etched their names in the wet cement of the newly constructed driveway of the Wheatley Building: Bill Davis (DeSoto), John McCrea (Atlanta), Bob Logan (Quitman) and Jimmy Carter (Plains). Jimmy Carter would later become the 76th Governor of Georgia and the 39th President of the United States. In 2014, the cement etching was removed from the driveway to preserve it for future generations of Georgia Southwestern State University students."

