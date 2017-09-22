UPDATE: Victims of Lee Co. fire identified

One person was in the yard, and two were inside (Source: WALB)

The Lee County Fire Department was called to a Creekside Drive home about 5:30 Friday morning, to extinguish a fire.

Lee County Sheriff Reggie Rachals said that Louvena Stewart, 91 and her daughter, Sarah Jenkins, 71, both died at Phoebe Putney. So far, the cause of death has not been determined.

Jerry Jenkins, who lives there, is wheelchair bound and made it outside. He was found in the yard, and survived.

The fire appeared to have started in the living room, and Lee Co. Sheriff's officials said that the state fire marshal will likely come to investigate.

We will have more details on this story later today.

