UPDATE: Two dead in early morning Lee fire

One person was in the yard, and two were inside (Source: WALB)

The Lee County Fire Department was called to a Creekside Drive home about 5:30 Friday morning, to extinguish a fire.

Lee County sheriff's officials confirmed that two women are dead as a result of the blaze.

Lee County Fire Chief David Forrester said there were two people in the home, and they saw one person in the front yard.

Two people in the home were transported to Phoebe Putney around 6:00 AM, but no names have been released yet.

The fire appeared to have started in the living room, and Lee Co. Sheriff's officials said that the state fire marshal will likely come to investigate.

