Officials determine deadly Lee Co. fire caused by electrical malfunction

One person was in the yard, and two were inside (Source: WALB)

Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner Ralph Hudgens said the cause of a deadly Friday morning house fire in Lee County was accidental.

The Lee County Fire Department was called to a Creekside Drive home about 5:30 Friday morning, to extinguish a fire.

Lee County Sheriff Reggie Rachals said that Louvena Stewart, 91 and her daughter, Sarah Jenkins, 71, both died at Phoebe Putney. So far, the cause of death has not been determined.

According to Rachals, Jerry Jenkins, who is Sarah's husband, is wheelchair bound and made it outside. He was found in the yard and survived.

Hudgens said that after Sarah escaped the fire with her husband she went back into the home to save her mother.

Fire investigators determined that the fire started near the sofa and appears to have been caused by an electrical malfunction.

