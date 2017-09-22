Officials determine deadly Lee Co. fire caused by electrical malfunction

There are more than 500 Red Cross relief workers in Mexico following two massive earthquakes within a week of each other.More >>
Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner Ralph Hudgens said the cause of a Friday morning house fire in Lee County that killed two elderly women was accidental.More >>
About 8:00 Friday morning, a man went into the Lee County Walmart, walked around the store, and exposed himself to a woman, according to Lee County sheriff's officials.More >>
A city-wide power outage left Bainbridge without power when a squirrel got into the substation and tripped breakers.More >>
