Thousands expected to attend Plains Peanut Festival

This is the 21st year for the Plains Peanut Festival (Source: WALB)

This weekend, thousands will spend the day eating peanuts with a president.

The 21st annual Plains Peanut Festival kicks off Saturday. There will be dozens of arts and crafts vendors and the Main Street parade.

The highlight of the day for many people, however, is the appearance by former President Jimmy Carter, who will also take part in the festivities.

He and his wife Rosalynn Carter will hold a book signing.

Organizers say the Plains Festival draws in thousands of people every year, which brings in tens of thousands of dollars to the city.

"It's a huge economic boost to our stores. People come in, they're spending money. That's what we're all about is trying to get people to come and see where he loves and hopefully see why he loves it," said Ruth Sanders, Director of Plains Better Hometown.

For a full list of events, you can visit the Plains website.

