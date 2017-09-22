Thousands expected to attend Plains Peanut Festival

The 21st annual Plains Peanut Festival kicks off Saturday. There will be dozens of arts and crafts vendors and the Main Street parade.More >>
Georgia Southwestern is honoring President Carter today, FEMA’s visit to Albany has been delayed, and more.More >>
A community input meeting was held at the Welcome Center for residents to voice their wants and needs of the community.More >>
Next month, new security upgrades will be started at the Dougherty County Courthouse, and there are new items that people will not be able to bring inside.More >>
