News to know for Friday

Electricity poles and lines lay toppled on the road after Hurricane Maria hit the eastern region of the island, in Humacao, Puerto Rico, Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2017. (AP Photo/Carlos Giusti)

GSW HONORS PRESIDENT CARTER

Georgia Southwestern State University will hold a special ceremony Friday to recognize one of its most notable alumni, President Jimmy Carter. The event will take place on the Wheatley Administration Building Lawn, where GSW will dedicate its new signature landmark, the "Presidential Plaza," located at the main entrance to campus. The project was completed in late April 2017. President and Mrs. Carter will be in attendance and President Carter will be on the program.

PUERTO RICO POWERLESS AFTER MARIA

A day after Hurricane Maria ravaged Puerto Rico, flooding towns, crushing homes and killing at least two people, millions of people on the island faced the dispiriting prospect of weeks and perhaps months without electricity. The storm knocked out the entire grid across the U.S. territory of 3.4 million, leaving many without power to light their homes, cook, pump water or run fans, air conditioners or refrigerators. Puerto Rico’s grid was in sorry shape long before Maria - and Hurricane Irma two weeks ago - struck.

FEMA’S ALBANY VISIT DELAYED

FEMA teams expected to arrive in Albany Thursday to assess the storm damage from Irma won't be here until next week. More than 300 people self-reported some level of damage to Dougherty County's Emergency Management Agency. That's such a high number, the community's EMA reached out for help with the individual assessments.

MOULTRIE HOMICIDE REWARD INCREASED

An executive order from Governor Nathan Deal has increased the reward in a Moultrie Homicide investigation. The reward was originally $1,500 but has now been increased to $2,500. Mattie Green Harris, 68, was shot to death walking up the front steps of her home on July 18. Investigators are asking anyone with information to come forward. The executive order granted the $1,000 increase to the reward; the rest of the money was from donations from the community.

