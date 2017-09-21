AMA kicks off annual writing competition

The Albany Museum of Art is calling all students to enter their annual writing competition.

The museum is kicking off the third annual A Picture is Worth a Thousand Words competition on Friday.

High school and college students will be able to check out six art pieces and pick one to write an essay about.

They can write anything like a song, poem, or even an analysis as long as it doesn't exceed 1,000 words.

Last year, the museum received close to 100 entries.

"When you're given a visual and lots of students are visual learners it provides a springboard. It allows them to observe and interpret. And then that helps them start to get ideas on paper and it just makes it such an easier process. So it's a little piece of inspiration," said AMA Education Director Chloe Hinton.

Students interested in the AMA writing competition must submit their work by October 23rd.

Cash prizes will be awarded to the first, second and third place winners, with the first place winner earning $250.

