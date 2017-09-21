Attendees sport colorful ties during annual Cancer Ties fundraiser

Next month, new security upgrades will be started at the Dougherty County Courthouse, and there are new items that people will not be able to bring inside.More >>
The event was a night of dining and dancing with attendees on the move to raise money for those battling cancer.More >>
The Albany Museum of Art is calling all students to enter their annual writing competition.More >>
A community input meeting was held at the Welcome Center for residents to voice their wants and needs of the community.More >>
