Attendees sport colorful ties during annual Cancer Ties fundraiser

Dozens of people sported some colorful ties on Thursday night to help victims of a dread disease.

There was no stopping the live band that belted out high notes for the 11th Annual Cancer Ties Fall Fundraiser.

The event was a night of dining and dancing with attendees on the move to raise money for those battling cancer.

"It truly means a lot, number one because as the founder of Cancer Ties, it's my baby," explained Sam Shugart.

A non-profit that he's cradled into a financial, fundraising machine for cancer survivors.

But he never imagined the day would come when he would need the support.

Shugart was diagnosed with cancer in March.

"I've been through now the treatments so I know exactly where those people are coming from," Shugart remarked.

The experience helped him to better understand the impact the organization may have on other survivors.

Executive Director Carrie Hutchinson said the unexpected diagnosis rocked the organization to its bone.

"To not only honor our friend Sam but to celebrate the fact that he is now cancer-free," said Hutchinson.

Before, the organization would have a traditional single recipient, but Shugart stepped up to be an honoree so the thousands of dollars raked in from the silent auction and raffle would benefit multiple cancer patients and survivors.

"A need has been presented to us. We've never been able to tell anyone no and it makes such a big difference," said Hutchinson.

With the record crowd of about 500 people, Hutchinson believes the Cancer Ties event would hit this year's $50,000 goal.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!