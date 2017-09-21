GSW golf opens season with tournament title

Competition breeds success and, when it comes to golf, a track to triumph can change drastically over days or even hours.

But it was a steady game that lead the Georgia Southwestern Hurricanes to success on the green this week.

The men's team started it's season grabbing a tournament title at the Anderson University Invitational Tuesday. They finished a stroke ahead of tournament host Anderson.

Leading the way, in South Carolina, was Nix Duncan. The senior posted a 4-over 76 in round two on the tournament. That would place him in a tie for second place overall shooting 150, thanks to a carded seven birdies.

GSW Freshman Elias Birkeland finished a point ahead of Duncan on day one, but fell back to eleven strokes over on the final day of the of tournament.

"It kind of works both ways. You want the freshman to do well. That's part of recruiting," GSW Head Coach Darcy Donaldson. "You recruit for them to come in right away and make an immediate impact. At the same time, they're pushing guys like Duncan."

Donaldson said the team will see a roster change heading into next week at the AFLAC Cougar Invitational hosted by Columbus State.

ANDERSON UNIVERSITY INVITATIONAL

1. Georgia southwestern - 615 +39

2. Anderson (SC) - 616 +40

3. Bob Jones Univ. - 621 +45

4. Brevard College - 630 +54

5. Erskine College (B) - 632 +56

6. SMC - 639 +63

7. Emmanuel (GA) - 640 +64

Source: GSW Athletics

