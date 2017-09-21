Deputies: Man arrested after found passed out in someone's vehicle

Coffee County Sheriff's deputies arrested a man on Thursday after he was found passed out in another person's vehicle.

According to the sheriff's office, deputies found Ruly Isaac-Ortiz Ramos, 24, of Douglas, when they responded to a call that a man was sitting in a resident's vehicle.

It happened in the area of Carver Church Road around 7:45 a.m.

When deputies arrived, they opened the passenger-side door and said they immediately noticed an "overwhelming scent of alcohol."

Ramos was charged with criminal trespass and taken to the Coffee County Jail.

