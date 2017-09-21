Valdosta State University organize donations for Irma victims

Valdosta State University has placed hurricane relief boxes across campus to assist Irma victims. (Source: WALB)

It has been a little over a week since Irma struck Florida and parts of South Georgia.

Now students at Valdosta State University are coming together to help storm victims.

They are collecting gift cards, bottled water and canned goods to send to those in need.

VSU President Richard Carvajal said the school has a duty to make a positive contribution and to offer support to those who need help.

"We're all in this together. The more we can reach out to each other and help one another, the better we are as a community. Not just an immediate community, but our extended community," said Associate Dean of Students Niki Turley.

The school is also collecting cleaning items like mops, brooms, bleach and garbage bags.

Donations can be dropped off at the VSU Student Union until September 29.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!