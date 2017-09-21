Valdosta State University holds political forum

Community members got a chance to meet political candidates running for election this November.More >>
Community members got a chance to meet political candidates running for election this November.More >>
The proposed Lee County Medical Center has attracted both outspoken supporters and opponents.More >>
The proposed Lee County Medical Center has attracted both outspoken supporters and opponents.More >>
For the first time in 12 years, the city of Moultrie is lowering taxes. This comes after a new budget for the upcoming year passed on Tuesday.More >>
For the first time in 12 years, the city of Moultrie is lowering taxes. This comes after a new budget for the upcoming year passed on Tuesday.More >>
City officials confirmed on Thursday that an executive order from Governor Nathan Deal has increased the reward in a Moultrie Homicide investigation.More >>
City officials confirmed on Thursday that an executive order from Governor Nathan Deal has increased the reward in a Moultrie Homicide investigation.More >>