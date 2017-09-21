Valdosta State University holds political forum

Community members got a chance to meet political candidates running for election this November.

The American Association of University Women held a political forum at Valdosta State University on Thursday.

Candidates were from Valdosta, Dasher, Remerton, Lake Park and Hahira and are running for city council, school board or county commission.

“No matter what your particular persuasion may be, it's a great idea to take part in this forum and see what your local candidates have to say because it always begins with you, the individual voter, your vote counts and how you relate to your local politicians matters,” said VSU Professor of Philosophy Christine James.

The forum is on VSU's campus at Powell Hall Auditorium at 7 p.m.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!