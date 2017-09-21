Gov. Deal signs order to increase reward in Moultrie homicide case

City officials confirmed on Thursday that an executive order from Governor Nathan Deal has increased the reward in a Moultrie Homicide investigation.

The reward was originally $1,500 but has now been increased to $2,500.

Mattie Green Harris, 68, was shot to death walking up the front steps of her home on July 18.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to come forward.

The executive order granted the $1,000 increase to the reward; the rest of the money was from donations from the community.

