A hospital volunteer is honored for 23+ years of service

A faithful hospital volunteer, who prefers to be behind the scenes, was in the spotlight Thursday!

Mary Buillon is the recipient of Phoebe's annual Lillian B. Allison Volunteer Award.

She has volunteered at the Albany hospital for 23 years, both in the Emergency Department and with the Relaxation Therapy team.

Buillon calls volunteering 'a privilege.'

'And, I always leave feeling like I have gained more than I have given. And, that is a wonderful thing!' said Buillon.

Phoebe has 492 hospital volunteers, and those folks gave 55,532 hours in the past fiscal year.

The annual Volunteer Luncheon was held at the Oakland Library in Lee County.

