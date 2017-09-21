Driver cited after crashing into Albany daycare bus

The Albany Police confirmed that the driver of the SUV involved in a collision with a daycare bus has been cited. (Source: WALB)

The Albany Police Department confirmed that the driver of the SUV involved in a collision with a daycare bus has been cited.

Traffic was held up for nearly an hour near the corner of Dawson and Whispering Pines in Albany after a Children’s Network Daycare bus and a Ford Escape crashed.

Police said the 66-year-old driver will be cited for failure to obey a traffic control light.

There were two kids on the bus at the time, a four-year-old girl, and a little boy.

The mom of the 4-year-old girl decided to take her daughter to urgent care as a precaution.

The driver of the Escape complained of chest pains and was checked out by EMS.

The names of the drivers in the crash have not been released.

