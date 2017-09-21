$3K reward offered for information in Coffee Co. shooting

Tywone Brewton, 18 year old charged with aggravated assault in shooting (Source: Coffee County Sheriff's Office)

A $3,000 reward is being offered for information about a Douglas shooting that happened in July.

Recarrdio Mitchell Jr. is still in critical condition after being shot on McDonald Road on July 14.

Tywone Brewton was charged with aggravated assault in the case and remains in the Coffee County jail.

Investigators believe more people were involved.

Anyone with information is asked to call the department's tip line at (912) 260-3600.

